Van Zyverden Plant Bulbs Bold - Dormant Triumph Tulip Bulb Mix

Dormant Triumph Tulip Bulb Mix. Equally at home in a rock garden, traditional beds, cut arrangements and more, these versatile tulips are a timeless addition to your display. A rich blend of color brings this set of flowers to life among your landscape. Includes 12+cm bulbsGrows 16'' to 18'' HSpread: 4'' to 8''PerennialFull sun to partial shadeHardiness zones: 3-7Warranty (contact customer service for details)Grown in the NetherlandsShipping note: This item will ship within one week of purchase. Does not ship to AK and HI, PR, VI and Guam.