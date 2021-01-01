Van Zyverden Plant Bulbs Red - Dormant Red Lion Amaryllis Bulb - Set of Three

Dormant Red Lion Amaryllis Bulb - Set of Three. Introduce warm color and an inviting natural touch into your home year after year with this bright red Amaryllis plant. Includes growing guide and three bulbsGrows between 18'' to 24'' HSpread: 4'' to 6''Full sun to partial shadePerennialHardy in zones 9 to 10Not intended for planting if the ground is frozenWarranty (contact customer service for details)Grown in IsraelShipping note: This item will ship by October 13th. Does not ship to AK and HI, PR, VI and Guam.