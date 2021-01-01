Cottage Farms Direct Plant Bulbs - Dormant 'Everblooming Collection' Daylily Bare-Root - Set of Six

Dormant 'Everblooming Collection' Daylily Bare-Root - Set of Six. Daylilies are incredibly easy to grow and thrive in hot summer sun. 'Stella D'oro' and 'Purple D'oro' are dwarf rebloomers that produce clusters of 3'' trumpet shaped blooms all season long. Hardy in even the coldest winters, these daylilies withstand subzero temperatures. Daylilies live for decades and multiply each year so you will have plenty to mix in your flower beds or pot up to decorate the patio! Butterflies and hummingbirds will love sipping on their sweet nectar for years to come! Includes six dormant #2 grade bare-roots, three of each variety and growing guideGrows to 12'' to 24'' HSpread: 12'' to 24''PerennialBloom period: early summer to fallFull sun to part shadeGuaranteed to grow1-year warrantyHardiness zones: 3-9Grown in the USAShipping note: Ships to you when it's time to plant in your area! Please refer to shipping map for shipping date. This item will ship within 6 days of zone release. Does not ship to AK, HI, PR, VI and Guam.