Cottage Farms Direct Plant Bulbs - Dormant Chapel Bells Frittillaria Bulb - Set of 18

Dormant Chapel Bells Frittillaria Bulb - Set of 18. A unique spring-flowering bulb, Chapel Bells grace the garden with purple-maroon blossoms edged in sunny yellow. Petite, bell-shaped blossoms emerge on nodding stalks in mid-spring, adding delicate texture to the early-season garden. Chapel Bells naturalize readily, resist deer and rabbits, and come back year after year. Plant these spring bloomers alongside crocus, anemones, hyacinths, and tulips, and enjoy the colorful show! Includes eighteen 5/6cm dormant bulbs; growing guide includedHeight at maturity: 7 to 12 inchesSpread at maturity: 4 to 6 inchesFull sun to partial shadePerennialBlooms in mid-springPlant hardiness zones 4-81-year warranty (contact customer service for details)Grown in the NetherlandsShipping note: Will ship within 2 weeks of purchase. This item will ship within 6 days of zone release. Does not ship to PR, VI and Guam.