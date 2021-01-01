bloomsz Plant Bulbs - Blend Atlantic Bulb - Set of 10

Blend Atlantic Bulb - Set of 10. Fill your garden with color when you cultivate these Blend Atlantic bulbs which bloom to reveal gently bunched petals which sit atop slender stems to provide undeniable beauty. Includes 10 bulbsGuaranteed to grow in first year, replacement if item does not growGrows to 14'' to 20'' HSpread: 3'' to 6''PerennialBloom time: springFull sun to partial sunHardiness zones: 3-91-year warranty (contact customer service for details)Grown in the NetherlandsShipping note: Item will ship by November 30th. Does not ship to AK, HI, PR, VI or Guam.