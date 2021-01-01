Plano Storage Ottoman Dark Floral Print - Project 62

Keep your space chic and tidy with this Plano Storage Ottoman from Project 62. This cube ottoman makes for a functional and appealing modern addition to any room. Attractive in design, this patterned ottoman provides ample room inside for storing items, from your favorite books to magazines and more. The versatile ottoman comes with a padded lid that squares up as soft seating, a supportive footrest or an accent piece on its own. 1962 was a big year. Modernist design hit its peak and moved into homes across the country. And in Minnesota, Target was born - with the revolutionary idea to celebrate design for all. Project 62 embodies this legacy with a collection of modern pieces made for everyday living. Color: Dark Floral Print.