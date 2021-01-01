George Kovacs Plane 24 in. Honey Gold LED Vanity Light Bar with Frosted Aquarium Glass

The 24 in. PLANE LED Vanity light from George Kovacs provides a dramatic addition to any bathroom. The Honey Gold finish and Frosted Aquarium Glass sets the standard in contemporary vanity lighting. The 30-watt integrated LED produces over 1900 Lumens to light the largest of bathrooms. Other benefits from the LED light source in the vanity fixture is that it also generates 85% less heat than a typical incandescent fixture helping to keep your bathroom or powder room cool and with the integrated LED light source there are no bulbs to change. Other benefits from the LED light source is that it also generates 85% less heat than a typical incandescent fixture helping to keep your bathroom or powder room cool.