Plan Toys Wooden Hair Dresser Playset

Wanna be the top hair stylist on the make-believe block? We've got you covered with this toy hairdresser set. It includes toy scissors, a hair dryer, comb, straightener and hair clipper. Hold it all in a fabric utility belt that can be worn comfortably around the waist. Looks like your little one will be running an imaginary salon in no time. Includes scissors, hair dryer, comb, straightener, hair clipper and waist bag Develops children's fine motor skills, imagination, communication and social skills through play Natural rubber wood with water-based dyes and fabric utility belt Wipe clean Ages 3 years and up Made in Thailand