From longshore tides
Plainville 22" Console Table
Advertisement
Features:1. Sideboard table comes complete with four storage drawers, two cabinets and bottom shelf.2. Crafted of solid acacia mangium wood, the sideboard buffet provides enough storage for dishes, silverware, and glassware.3. Vintage elegant style, dining buffet perfect for showcasing dÃ©cor and general storage anywhere in your home.4. Easy assemble, simply attach the four base legs and bottom shelf.Selling point:1. Best seller in the category of Buffets & Sideboards2. Retro design3. Easy assemble4. The profit is very high5. Special protection was made inside the package