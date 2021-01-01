For a classic Christmas touch, look no further than our Plaid Tree in Truck Christmas Lumbar Pillow! Set this charming piece on a rocking chair, bench, or sofa. Pillow measures 18L x 14H in. Crafted of cotton, wool, and cotton velvet with polyester fill Features a tree in truck plaid design Text reads "Merry Christmas" Hues of tan, red, green, white, and black Finished with red piping Zipper closure on edge Solid tan reverse Care: Spot clean only. This item is available at Kirklands.com only, not available in stores. Please note: this item cannot be shipped to APO/FPO addresses.