Plaid Tablecloth Rectangle Cotton Linen Holiday Table Cover Spillproof Water Wrinkle Resistant Vintage Tabletop Decoration Kitchen Dining Room

Table Cloth is designed to protect your table against spills and scratches, while add texture and unique atmosphere to your dining table. Because of its high quality cotton linen textured fabric,this geometric tablecloth has such its exclusive advantages as water proof, no shinkage,anti-fading.The geometric tablecloth with thicker fabric build that helps resist tearing and abrasion, convenient for your daily use; and heavy enough to drape nicely and doesn't move off the table top easily.This beautiful geometric fabric tablecloth is perfect for everyday use and formal dinning.