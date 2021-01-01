Ellis Curtain Red Plaid Rod Pocket Room Darkening Curtain - 34 in. W x 84 in. L (Set of 2)

Bristol 2-tone plaid tailored tier curtains-plaid continues to reign as 1 of fashion's favorite trends. The Bristol plaid collections precise pattern and amazing hue of colors create a soft appearance and eye-catching visual that will blend with your home decor. The soft 7 oz. 100% cotton duck fabric creates a softer texture and smoother draping effect that sometimes can't be achieved with inferior synthetic fabrics. Tailored tier curtains are used to cover the lower portion of your windows or used alone on shorter length windows. They are commonly used in bathrooms, bedrooms, kitchens or any other windows where privacy is wanted. Each curtain pair is constructed with a standard 1-1/2 in. rod pockets, 1 in. headers and 3 in. hems. Sold in pairs (2-panels) length is measured overall 24 in. from header top (ruffle above the rod pocket) to bottom of panel. Width is measured overall 68 in. per pair of panels (both 34 in. panels together) for wider windows add multiple sets together.