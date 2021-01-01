Get your wardrobe in order before the hustle of the holidays hits by cutting garments out of this Green Plaid Cotton Apparel Fabric. This woven material boasts a white and green plaid pattern. Use it to make your family matching pajama sets, or whip up a special vest just for you in time for the annual Christmas party at work! Details: Width: 43" - 44" Weight: Lightweight Country Of Origin: India Content: 100% Cotton Care: Machine Wash, Warm; Tumble Dry, Remove Promptly; Do Not Bleach. Available in 1-yard increments. Average bolt size is approximately 10 yards. Price displayed is for 1-yard. Enter the total number of yards you want to order.