Green Plaid Cotton Apparel Fabric

$4.19 on sale
($6.99 save 40%)
In stock
Buy at hobbylobby

Description

Get your wardrobe in order before the hustle of the holidays hits by cutting garments out of this Green Plaid Cotton Apparel Fabric. This woven material boasts a white and green plaid pattern. Use it to make your family matching pajama sets, or whip up a special vest just for you in time for the annual Christmas party at work! Details: Width: 43" - 44" Weight: Lightweight Country Of Origin: India Content: 100% Cotton Care: Machine Wash, Warm; Tumble Dry, Remove Promptly; Do Not Bleach. Available in 1-yard increments. Average bolt size is approximately 10 yards. Price displayed is for 1-yard. Enter the total number of yards you want to order.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com