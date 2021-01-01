From stone cottage
Stone Cottage Plaid Cotton 200 Thread Count Sheet Set, Twin
Advertisement
Add a stylish update to your bedroom with a new Stone Cottage Sheet Set. These 200 thread count sheets are super soft and beautifully designed to bring you a blissful nights sleep. Made from comfy cotton percale these sheet sets offer a unique well-coordinated style that create the perfect decor for any bedroom. Made with a percale weave for a cool, crisp feel, these sheets are woven in a tight weave to ensure smoothness on all sets. Twin fully elasticized fitted sheet fits mattresses up to 12" Deep. Full/Queen/King sizes fit mattresses up to 15" Deep.