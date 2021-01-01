Home Basics Plaid 20 Pocket Non-Woven Over the Door Shoe Organizer, Black

Preserve valuable space and bring order to your room instantly with this over the door shoe organizer. It fits over and standard interior door with 3 hooks included for easy set up. Preserve valuable space and bring order to your room instantly with this over the door shoe organizer. It fits over most standard interior doors. The Black organizers comes with 3 sturdy metal hooks that are to make set up a breeze. The shoe organizer is designed with 20 pockets that can hold up to 10 shoes, loafers, sandals. Its made from breathable non-woven that is gentle on even your most delicate pair. While primarily used to organize your footwear collection, the 20 fabric pockets can also be used to store accessories, small toys, and tools. Hang it over your bedroom door so you can easily coordinate your outfits. You’ll love this over door organizer if you want to keep your favorite footwear protected from dust and easily accessible whenever you need it. Wipe the surface with a clean cloth to keep it looking its best. Item dimensions may differ slightly from actual product due to manual measurement. Color and finish may differ slightly due to differences in monitor displays. Props and accessories are not included.