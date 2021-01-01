From imagination

Placemats Washable Easy To Clean Woven Vinyl Placemats For Kitchen Table Heat-Resistand Table Placemats Mats

$113.99
In stock
Buy at wayfairnorthamerica

Description

Don't put tomato juice on the placemats. It's hard to clean up.Temperature should not exceed 100

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com