Placemats for Dining Table Plastic Washable Non Slip Dinner Table Mats 12x18 inches Set of 4（Black）

Best Quality Guranteed. Plastic Pvc Plastic Placemats 70% PVC and 30% Polyester,18x12 Inch /45x30cm. Don't put tomato juiceSAUCE on the placemats. It's hard to clean up. Temperature should not exceed 100 Eco-Friendly Kitchen Accessories. Dining Table Mats. Washable, Non-fading, Non-stain, Not mildew, Wipe Clean. Anti-skidTable Mats. Protect your table from scratches and stains, liquid can go through placemats, clean it when finished. Perfect additon to your dinner table, beautiful stylish placemats to addmore fun to your kitchen table. Washable and Easy to clean: Hand wash in warm soapy water and wipe dry;if there is stains stuch in the placemat, use a brush and soapy water to clean it. No machine wash.