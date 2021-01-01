From kate aspen
Kate Aspen, Place Card Holders, Tea Time Whimsy, Teapot and Teacup, Place Cards Included, Set of 6
THE PERFECT TOUCH - Perfect For bridal showers, weddings, tea parties, birthdays or any other tea themed event, these adorable teapot and teacup place card holders will be sure to set the scene SECURE - Gold spiral stems hold your place cards securely in place, ensuring your tables look tidy and beautiful SET OF SIX - Each set included 3 teacups and 3 teapot shaped card holders with attached metal stem TEA TIME WHIMSY - Complete your tea party theme with the full Tea Time Whimsy collection from Kate Aspen Teapot Place Card Holder: 0.98" x 1.73" w x 2.99" h , Teacup Place Card Holder: 1.29" x 1.65" w x 2.75" h , Card: 0.03" x 2.51" w x 1.49" h, Manufacturer: Kate Aspen