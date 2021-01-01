Place Card Holder, 12 Pack, Satin Nickel, Table Card Holder Tabletop Menu Holder Silver Harp-Clip Table Number Recipe Holder Reserved Card Holder.

Best Quality Guranteed. MULTI-PURPOSE: Elegantly display placards at weddings, banquets, receptions, birthdays, buffet tables, and a variety of other situations. Great for table numbering at events or restaurants, name cards for table reservations or meetings, culinary dish and food labeling on buffet tables, sign and price cards on sales tables, guest seating assignments, foodservice labels, displaying recipe cards in your kitchen, placecards, photos, tags, paper, and notes. PREMIUM QUALITY: Sleek yet durable steel construction won't chip, crack or fade. Set of 12. Each unit stands 1.5 inches tall with a 1 inch diameter base. STYLISH: Consistent and sleek form adds a luxurious finesse to your table tops. Designed for formal occasions but charming enough to use everyday. Perfectly accompanies decorative centerpieces, ornaments and elegant table settings. GUARANTEE: GrayBunny offers premium products for your for your home or office while exceeding hig