Elkay PLA191910 Pursuit 19-1/2" Single Basin Drop In Stainless Steel Kitchen Sink 4 Faucet Holes (Centered) Fixture Kitchen Sink Stainless Steel

Elkay PLA191910 Pursuit 19-1/2" Single Basin Drop In Stainless Steel Kitchen Sink Product Features:Single basin design provides maximum workspaceCovered under limited lifetime residentialConstructed of 18 premium grade stainless steel - guaranteed to never rust or corrodeDrop in installation is a quick and simple processCenter drain location provides optimal drainage capabilityProduct Technologies / Benefits:SoundGuard®: Elkay uses a non-toxic latex based material to undercoat sink bottoms and sides over sound pads which help absorb sound, maintain water temperature, reduce vibration and prevent condensation. The quietest stainless steel sink in the industry.Specifications:Height: 10-1/8" (measured from the bottom of sink to the top of the rim)Overall Width: 19" (measured from the back outer rim to the front outer rim)Overall Length: 19-1/2" (measured from the left outer rim to the right outer rim)Basin Width: 13-1/2" (measured from the back inner rim to the front inner rim)Basin Length: 16" (measured from the left inner rim to the right inner rim)Basin Depth: 10" (measured from the center of basin to the rim)Installation Type: Drop InNumber of Faucet Holes: 1-4Drain Outlet Connection: 3-1/2"Minimum Base Cabinet Width: 24" Stainless Steel 4 Faucet Holes (Centered)