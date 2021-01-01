Frameport PLA-BI-L-6-2/3X3-H Plantation 36 Inch by 80 Inch Louver/Louver Interior Bifold Door with Installation Hardware Primed Doors Bi-Fold Doors

Frameport PLA-BI-L-6-2/3X3-H Plantation 36 Inch by 80 Inch Louver/Louver Interior Bifold Door with Installation Hardware Features:Add the rich beauty of nature with a door constructed from solid pine that is built to lastA bold design that will make these doors stand out rather than blend into the wallThe surface has been completed with a triple-sanded, furniture grade finishArrives ready to hang and pre-fit for standard openings that are 36 inches wideDesigned and constructed to prevent moisture intrusion that can cause warping, twisting and crackingAll Frameport doors are constructed from wood that is certified by the Forest Stewardship Council (FSC)Includes the peace of mind of a five (5) year limited warranty with one (1) year coverage on the factory finishHardware Included:1 - Top Track1 - Jamb Bracket1 - Wrench1 - Top Pivot1 - Bottom Pivot1 - Roller Guide1 - Aligner1 - Wood Pull HandleAssorted FastenersDoor Dimensions:Actual Height: 78-3/4"Width: 36"Door Thickness: 1-3/8" Door and Hardware Kit Primed