WAC Lighting PL-LED25 Vibe Single Light 14" High Integrated LED Picture Light with Adjustable Shade Black / 2700K Indoor Lighting Picture Lights
WAC Lighting PL-LED25 Vibe Single Light 14" High Integrated LED Picture Light with Adjustable Shade FeaturesHead rotates 35° up or down, with 110° beam angleCrafted from aluminumIncludes 16 watt Integrated LED lightingCapable of being dimmed Rated for damp locations5 year functional manufacturer warranty with 2 year finish warrantyDimensionsHeight: 14"Width: 25"Depth: 15"Extension: 15"Product Weight: 2.2 lbsBackplate Height: 4"Backplate Width: 4"Backplate Depth: 1/2"Electrical SpecificationsBulb Base: Integrated LEDNumber of Bulbs: 1Bulb Included: YesWatts Per Bulb: 16 wattsWattage: 16 wattsVoltage: 120 voltsColor Temperature: 2700KColor Rendering Index: 90CRIAverage Hours: 70000Lumens: 1186 Black / 2700K