From wac lighting
WAC Lighting PL-LED24 Hemmingway 24" Wide LED Picture Light with Adjustable Shade - 2700K Antique Nickel / 2700K Indoor Lighting Picture Lights
Advertisement
WAC Lighting PL-LED24 Hemmingway 24" Wide LED Picture Light with Adjustable Shade - 2700K FeaturesHead rotates 90° up or down and extends out 14 1/2" from mounting surfaceCrafted from aluminumIncludes 16.9 watt Integrated LED lightingCapable of being dimmed Rated for damp locations5 year functional manufacturer warranty with 2 year finish warrantyDimensionsHeight: 5-1/8"Width: 24"Depth: 10-1/8"Extension: 10-1/8"Product Weight: 3.2 lbsBackplate Height: 4-1/2"Backplate Width: 4-1/2"Backplate Depth: 11/16"Electrical SpecificationsBulb Base: Integrated LEDNumber of Bulbs: 1Bulb Included: YesWatts Per Bulb: 16.9 wattsWattage: 16.9 wattsVoltage: 120 voltsColor Temperature: 2700KColor Rendering Index: 90CRIAverage Hours: 70000Lumens: 1186 Antique Nickel / 2700K