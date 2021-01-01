PK Power AC/DC Adapter for APX Technologies APX2072W Switching Power Supply Cord Cable PS Wall Home Battery Charger Mains PSU

Input Volt Range: 100-240V (Worldwide Compliant) Please confirm the specifications and plug size before purchasing! If you can't make sure, pls feel free to contact us 100% Brand New, High Quality Power Charger/Adapter( Non-OEM ) Same Day Shipping from USA! COMPATIBILITY: Please see full list of compatible models in the Product Description MONEY BACK GUARANTEE - We are USA based Company that Wants your Repeat Business so, if You Do Not Like our Product or Don't Want It For Any Reason, We Will Happily Accept The Return and Give You Your Money Back. No Questions Asked. 30 Days Money Back Guarantee PK-Power products are CE / FCC / RoHS certified, tested by the manufacturer to match and / or exceed the OEM specifications OVP, OCP, SCP Protection (OVP: Over Voltage output Protection. OCP: Over Current output Protection. SCP: Short Circuit output Protection) PK-Power AC adapters manufactured with the highest quality materials and include safeguard features against incorrect voltage,