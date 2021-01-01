Breast Cancer Awareness Cloths Pink Warrior Gifts Pizza Line Art Breast Cancer Awareness Ribbon Hope Warrior Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor

Support those who are fighting this disease by getting this pizza line art apparel! Raise breast cancer awareness for your mom, wife, sister, aunt, girlfriend, nana or grandma who are in recovery or already beat metastatic cancer This pizza line art apparel is perfect present for women or ladies who are survivor, fighter and pink ribbon warrior! It's also a nice gift for baby, kids, or youth for christmas, birthday, mother's day or breast cancer awareness month 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only