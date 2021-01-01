From thanksgiving gifts

Thanksgiving Gifts Pizza Instead Funny Holiday Dinner Turkey Day Thanksgiving Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor

$21.99
In stock
Buy at amazon

Description

Pizza Instead? Awesome Thanksgiving design for everyone who loves family holidays and feels blessed having a great dinner with their loved ones! Honor the past and pilgrims and celebrate Turkey Day with turkey and sides at the festive Thanksgiving table! 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com