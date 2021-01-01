Pixo Plus Table Lamp by Pablo Lighting - Color: Orange (PIXO PLUS ORG)

The Pixo Plus Table Lamp from Pablo Designs is a compact and energy-efficient LED task lamp which is perfect for use on a desk, end table or nightstand. Designed for movement, Pixo's rotating arm and head allow you to direct its warm and bright light source where you need it most. The Pixo Plus features a wireless charging base to keep up with modern technology. The table lamp is offered in a wide range of colors, suitable for any space. Based in San Francisco, Pablo Designs is a lighting brand founded by Venezuelan-born designer Pablo Pardo in 1993. Their contemporary products are simple yet sophisticated, using cutting edge technology and high quality materials to create refined, balanced designs. From the sleek lines of the Pixo Optical Table Lamp to the fluid curves of the Swell Pendants, Pablo incorporates LED lighting and elegant shapes into timeless, award-winning products. Color: Orange.