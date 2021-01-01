PIXMA TS5320 All In One Wireless Printer Scanner Copier with AirPrint White Works with Alexa

Best Quality Guranteed. With a 1.44 OLED display & LED status bar easily navigate and view your printer status. The OLED display displays deep, accurate color and the LED status bar provides simple printer status information even from across the room. The PIXMA TS5320 has a compact & stylish design that fits your space and personality. Not only is it small, but it comes in 4 distinct colors; black, White, Green, and pink. Designed for ease of use and simple replacement, the PIXMA TS5320 only needs 2 fine cartridges for great print quality. Enjoy Sharp text documents and great looking photos thanks to its hybrid ink system. With Air Print, easily print from your iPhone, iPad, and Mac without additional apps.(4) Air Print allows you to wirelessly print photos and documents without the need to install other software or drivers - for fast, convenient printing anywhere. Save 10% on all ink reorders with Da