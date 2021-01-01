PIXMA TR4520 Wireless All in One Photo Printer with Mobile Printing Black Works with Alexa

With Wireless Connect and the Print app, use your smartphone to quickly and easily set up your printer and print right from your smartphone or tablet With features like AirPrint, Mopria Print Service, Auto Power On/Off, a built in ADF, and Wi Fi it's easy to see why PIXMA printers are so simple to use With IFTTT (IF This Then That) support, use various web services and applications to automate printing, and save time and hassle Connectivity Technology: USB. Printer Technology: Inkjet Save 10% on all ink reorders with Dash Replenishment; Upon activation your printer measures ink levels and places smart reorders when you are running low; No subscription fees; Cancel anytime