From the salk company

Pivoter TNF Black HeatherTNF Blue OS

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Imported Zipper closure 15' shoulder drop PIVOTER CLASSIC. With help of students, we updated this 27.7L back-to-campus pack with a modern aesthetic and features. A 15' laptop sleeve and extra tablet sleeve stows your electronics. Pack stands on its own for easy loading and unloading. FLEX VENT TECHNOLOGY. FlexVent suspension system features a flexible yoke built from custom injection-molded shoulder straps, a padded mesh back panel and a breathable lumbar panel for comfortable, ventilated support. TOTAL ORGANIZATION. For school, commuting or travel, this backpack features an updated front compartment that simplifies organization for modern user Secure-zip pockets, electronics sleeves and a key fob keep you organized. DESIGNED FOR EVERYTHING. Two top handles offer versatile carrying. An external stash pocket fits quick-access items And two water bottle pockets provided extra storage. Features a supportiv

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com