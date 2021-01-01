Pivoter, New Taupe Green/Utility Brown, OS

Zipper closure 15' shoulder drop PIVOTER CLASSIC. With help of students, we updated this 27.7L back-to-campus pack with a modern aesthetic and features. A 15' laptop sleeve and extra tablet sleeve stows your electronics. Pack stands on its own for easy loading and unloading. FLEX VENT TECHNOLOGY. FlexVent suspension system features a flexible yoke built from custom injection-molded shoulder straps, a padded mesh back panel and a breathable lumbar panel for comfortable, ventilated support. TOTAL ORGANIZATION. For school, commuting or travel, this backpack features an updated front compartment that simplifies organization for modern user Secure-zip pockets, electronics sleeves and a key fob keep you organized. DESIGNED FOR EVERYTHING. Two top handles offer versatile carrying. An external stash pocket fits quick-access items And two water bottle pockets provided extra storage. Features a supportive sternum strap and reflective details to help you stand out.