Delta Pivotal TempAssure H2Okinetic 1-Handle Wall-Mount Tub and Shower Trim Kit in Stainless (Valve Not Included)

The confident slant of the Pivotal Bath Collection makes it a striking addition to a bathrooms contemporary geometry for a look that makes a statement. With separate handles for volume and temperature control, this Delta tub/shower provides a more refined showering experience. Simply set the water at your preferred temperature and turn the shower on or off with the volume control handle - without interrupting your set temperature. This Brilliance Stainless finish has subtle, warm undertones which make it an excellent match with nickel or stainless steel and is extremely versatile, complementing nearly any look, be it traditional, transitional or contemporary.