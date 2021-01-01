Delta Pivotal Single Handle Pull-Out Kitchen Faucet, Arctic Stainless

Advertisement
Features:DIAMOND? Seal Technology is less hassle to install and helps your faucet perform like new for life, reducing leak points and lasting twice as long as the industry standardEverything you need is together in one convenient box, including integrated InnoFlex? PEX supply linesFits 1-hole installationsOptional escutcheon available for 3-hole installations (purchase separately)ADA CompliantFaucet and Finish Lifetime Limited WarrantySpecifications:Handle: Single Handle LeverSpout Length: 9-3/8"Spout Total Height: 11"Spout Height Deck to Aerator: 9-1/2"Valve Type: DIAMOND(TM) Seal ValveHoles for Installation: 1 or 3-hole 8" installationOverall Depth: 10.5"Overall Width: 4.5"Overall Height: 11"Flow Rate: 1.80 GPMCEC Certified: Yes