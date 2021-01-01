From delta
Delta Pivotal Lumicoat Black Stainless 2-handle Bathtub and Shower Faucet | T17T299-KS-PR
Lumicoat™ finish easily wipes clean without cleaners and chemicals. Trim kit only, must order MultiChoice Universal Valve separately to complete the unit. TempAssure® thermostatic valve keeps water temperature within a safe 3° F (1.6° C), helping to protect you from sudden changes in hot or cold water pressure. Control volume and water temperature independently with two separate handles for more refined control of your shower experience. Lever handle controls volume. Dial adjusts temperature. ADA Compliant. Back-to-back installation capability. Solid brass forged body.