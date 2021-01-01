Lumicoat™ finish easily wipes clean without cleaners and chemicals. DIAMOND Seal Technology is less hassle to install and helps your faucet perform like new for life, reducing leak points and lasting twice as long as the industry standard. Everything you need is together in one convenient box, including integrated InnoFlex PEX supply lines. Fits 1 or 3-hole 4 in. installations (with optional deck plate RP90834 sold separately). Optional 4-1/2 in. deck plate available for 3-hole installation (effective after 5/31/20 manufacture date). Includes matching finish metal pop-up drain assembly. ADA Compliant. Rigid spout. WaterSense® labeled faucet uses at least 20% less water than the industry standard without compromising performance. Delta Pivotal Lumicoat Chrome 1-handle Single Hole WaterSense Bathroom Sink Faucet with Drain | 599-PR-MPU-DST