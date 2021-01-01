The confident slant of the Pivotal™ Bath Collection makes it a striking addition to a bathroom’s contemporary geometry for a look that makes a statement. Chrome has rapidly become one of the most popular finishes across dé£¯r styles in the kitchen and bath thanks to its stunning gloss and innate versatility. Paired with crisp lines and bright whites, it creates a bold, modern contrast, but it works equally well with vintage styles and traditional spaces to convey a hint of nostalgia. You can install with confidence, knowing that Delta faucets are backed by our Lifetime Limited Warranty. Delta WaterSense labeled faucets, showers and toilets use at least 20% less water than the industry standard—saving you money without compromising performance. Delta Pivotal Chrome 2-handle Widespread WaterSense Bathroom Sink Faucet with Drain | 3599LF-MPU