The confident slant of the Pivotal™ Bath Collection makes it a striking addition to a bathroom’s contemporary geometry for a look that makes a statement. Chrome has rapidly become one of the most popular finishes across d飯r styles in the kitchen and bath thanks to its stunning gloss and innate versatility. Paired with crisp lines and bright whites, it creates a bold, modern contrast, but it works equally well with vintage styles and traditional spaces to convey a hint of nostalgia. You can install with confidence, knowing that Delta faucets are backed by our Lifetime Limited Warranty. Delta WaterSense labeled faucets, showers and toilets use at least 20% less water than the industry standard—saving you money without compromising performance. Delta Pivotal Chrome 2-handle Widespread WaterSense Bathroom Sink Faucet with Drain | 3599LF-MPU