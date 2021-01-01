Delta Pivotal 5-Spray 5.8 in. Single Wall Mount Fixed Rain H2Okinetic Shower Head in Chrome, Grey

Delta H2Okinetic PowerDrench Showers look different because they are different. H2Okinetic showers are powered by an innovative technology that sculpts the water into a unique wave pattern, giving you the feeling of more water without using more water and creating a shower with more warmth, coverage and intensity. So, go ahead and indulge, because now you can enjoy the feeling of more water without using more water. Replacing your Showerhead is one of the quickest, simplest upgrades you can make to your shower. Our shower heads feature a wide range of styles and innovations and install in less than 20 minutes - no special tools required. While other products may gather unsightly mineral build-up over time, Delta soft rubber Touch-Clean spray holes allow any mineral residue to simply be wiped away for an instantly refreshed look with no need for soaking or the aid of chemical cleaners. The pause setting gives you ample space for shaving, lathering and other shower tasks, then easily restarts the water with the temperature where you left off. This spray setting helps you conserve water, so you can worry less about depleting your supply of hot water - and you help the environment too. Delta WaterSense labeled faucets, showers and toilets use at least 20% less water than the industry standard saving you money without compromising performance. Color: Chrome.