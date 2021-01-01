Delta Pivotal 1-Handle Wall-Mount Shower Trim Kit in Stainless (Valve and Shower Head Not Included)

The confident slant of the Pivotal Bath Collection makes it a striking addition to a bathrooms contemporary geometry for a look that makes a statement. Delta H2Okinetic Showers look different because they are different. Using advanced technology, H2Okinetic showers sculpt water into a unique wave pattern, giving you 3X the coverage of a standard shower head. The end result is a shower that provides more coverage, more warmth and more intensity for a truly drenching shower experience. This Brilliance Stainless finish has subtle, warm undertones which make it an excellent match with nickel or stainless steel and is extremely versatile, complementing nearly any look, be it traditional, transitional or contemporary. Coverage measured in accordance with EPA WaterSense Specification for shower heads, March 4, 2010.