Pivot Power 20 Junior Flexible and Bendable 4 Outlet Green

CONVIENCE Reclaim your outlets with Pivot Power Junior, it has a four adjustable power outlets that means no more plug traffic jams or blocked outlets. This can fit any sized plug or adapter without waiting a single outlet. FLEXIBLE SURGE It has flexible surge-protecting power strip that bends to fit every sized plug or adapter without wasting a single outlet. FOUR PIVOTING OUTLETS The Pivot Power Jr. is equipped with 4 pivoting outlets. Able to accommodate plugs and chunky adapters of all shapes and sizes. PORTABLE AND COMPACT This is highly portable and compact and can be used any time of the day. It can be used as an extension plug in your house, in school or in your offices. The Pivot Power Jr. is durable with ABS housing. LENGTH Pivot Power 4 Outlet has a 2 foot extension cord has flat, 45 degree plug to power hard to reach places.