Pittsfield Family First 29.6 in. x 17.8 in. Non-Slip Outdoor Door Mat

Accent your doorway with this ultra-chic and stylish doormat. Crafted of biodegradable rubber and coir, this rug is an excellent decorative accent for your doorway and it also helps remove dirt, debris, mud and moisture from your shoes. This transitional style black rubber molded coir brush entrance rug is the perfect way to spruce up your floors and home decor while maintaining a level of practicality. This rug is made from renewable natural materials - coir and rubber and is environment-friendly and biodegradable.