Faber-Castell Pitt Big Brush Artist Pens Permanent Green Olive 167 [Pack Of 4]

Pitt Big Brush Artist Pens combine a large, modern brush nib with vivid Indian ink, creating a truly versatile tool. Big Brush Artist Pens are able to produce broad, medium, or narrow strokes, and always lay down a smooth, even application of color.Thes e pens contain the same artist quality India Ink found in Pitt Artist Pens. The ink is permanent, waterproof, lightfast and odorless..Broad, medium, or narrow strokes with smooth, even color.Color code: 167.Color: permanent green olive.Truly versatile tool combines large, modern brush nib with vivid Indian ink.Artist quality permanent waterproof India ink