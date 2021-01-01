VepaDesigns Family Pitbull Sister Love Dog Paw Print Cool Animal Lover Gifts Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor

Looking for a present to your best sister? Then get this cool puppy apparel that is perfect to the best sister ever for you! You can also give this to your twin, little or big sister if you treat each other as sister from another mister! Show your love for your sister that loves pup, doggie, doggy and pet-animal by getting this awesome design design wether they are your step or unbiological sister. Great present for christmas, birthday, valentines day or graduation day 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only