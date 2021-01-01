Piston Water Brush Funtain Like Water Ink Absorbing Pen Calligraphy Pen Paint Brush Drawing Art Supplies-M/White

Features:100% Brand NewHigh quality artists brushesThis is a water brush, without ink, As long as there is water, that you can practice calligraphy any whereVery awesome new water brush pen~Specification: Handle Colour: BlackHandle material: PlasticHair material: Wool Or Wolf hairHair Colour: White Or BrownHair Type: TipSize:M-White Brush Full Length (About 21cm)L-White Brush Full Length (About 21.5cm)M-Brown Brush Full Length (About 21cm)L-Brown Brush Full Length (About 21.5cm) Description:1. The pen was made up of a brush head, storage chamber, threaded sleeve, cap composition2. In the brush head is internally provided with a uniform distribution of the ink pipe3. In the lower part of the brush head is arranged with a vacuum filter plugWithout dipping ink, saving time, better play writing level Uses for: writing, painting, hook line, comics, art and design How to use:1. Pinch with your fingers to open water or written wool2.