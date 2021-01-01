You don't have to go to the donut shop to fill your home with the scent of sweet, doughy goodness. Just light this Pistachio Creme Donut Jar Candle to enjoy the smell any time. Candle measures 3.43H x 2.68 in. in diameter 6.5 oz. glass jar candle with black metal lid Natural wax blend Amber glass mason jar design Single wick design Top fragrance notes: Pistachio crème and a splash of rum Middle fragrance notes: Oven-warm donut and liquid caramel Base fragrance notes: Sweet powdered sugar Burns approximately 20 hours Note: The top note is the first impression of the fragrance, while the middle note is the main body, and the base note is the lasting impression of the scent. Care: Keep wicks trimmed to 1/4 in. Do not burn for more than 3-4 hours at a time. Keep out of reach of children and pets. Contact your local Kirkland's store for availability. Quantities and selection may vary by location.