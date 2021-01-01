This timeless oriental design is a traditional floral pattern updated with tasteful modern touches to suit any space. The dominant warm brown base is bordered by an intricate floral border to complete this traditional design. Machine made of heat-set polypropylene, this rug provides a soft, non-shedding, durable, and easy to clean accent to the decor in your entryway, hallway, bedroom, playroom, dining room, or living room. A wide array of sizes and shapes, including rectangles, rounds, and runners, allows this machine made rug collection to fit in any space comfortably. Radici USA Pisa 8 x 8 Brown Round Indoor Floral/Botanical Oriental Area Rug | 1780/0015/BROWN