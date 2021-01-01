Pirce LED Pendant Light by Artemide - Color: White - Finish: Matte - (USC-1256W18ADIMTV) - Design by Giuseppe Maurizio Scutella

The Pirce LED Suspension Light by Artemide has all the right elements to enhance the aesthetics of any modern interior space. A single sheet of aluminum is sliced up to create this elegant structure composed of slim, spiral rings that gracefully twirl downwards. This award-winning design is equipped with an energy-efficient LED light source that is concealed within the bottom bowl. When lit, it radiates light in the upward direction that gets reflected on the metal discs, creating an eye-catching mix of light and shadows. Artemide has a 3-word design philosophy, the human light, that has guided them since their 1960 start in Milan, Italy. Artemide's task lamps--like the Tizio (1972) and the Tolomeo (1987)--are long-standing icons of modern Italian lighting. Working with an exceptional, evolving group of designers and architects, Artemide lighting has been able to broadly innovate with high tech materials, organic forms and advanced LED technology. Shape: Round. Color: White.