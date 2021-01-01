From metropolitan vacuum cleaner company, inc
Pir of 10Gbse SFP+ Bidi Trnsceiver Module for Ubiquiti 1020km
Advertisement
Best Qulity Gurnteed. Work with 10G SFP optic ports of Ubiquiti equipment. 10GBASE-BIDI Bidirectionl sfp+ Optic, up to 20km over single LC. SFP+ Bidi Trnsceiver, 10Gb/s SFP+ Bidi, Single LC connector, Wve length: Up: TX1270nm/RX1330nm; Down: TX1330nm/RX1270nm, 10~20km. 100% Comptible with Ubiquiti. owns Comptibility LAB to meet the coding requirements for vrious brnds of switches nd routers. Ech trnsceiver is individully tested before delivery. offer more comptible options, if your brnds not listed bove, pls contct us.