The Pippa Concrete and Metal Tulip Round Dining Table from Armen Living has a modern and contemporary aesthetic, perfect for anyone trying to update the decor in their home. This table is wide and round - which makes it a great table to gather with guests at. The surface area is large and will let you place any decorations, as well as dining materials. Round tables are incredibly diverse when it comes to their placement. Whether the room is a rectangle or a square, a round table can make for a great addition to any room. The sturdy concrete tabletop and metal column are built to last and will never waiver when faced with everyday wear and tear. Because of its minimalist design, it is easy to match tulip tables with any style. From modern to vintage, or retro to eclectic, you need not worry about mixing it with your antiques or keeping it futuristic. The Pippa table comfortably seats up to 6 of your closest friends and family. Prodcut Dimensions: 47 x 47 x 30