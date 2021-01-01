Pipers Floral Ivory Area Rug

Effortlessly elevate any room in your home with this charming rug, the perfect choice for traditional ensembles. Defined by a scrolling botanical motif, this piece will add a pop of pattern to your ensemble without overwhelming your style. The ivory and taupe color palette also let this rug blend in with a variety of spaces. It is crafted from polypropylene, making it stain- and fade-resistant and an ideal pick for spill-prone spaces and high-traffic areas. Try rolling this rug out in your dining room to anchor your space in traditional style, then build on the look by adding an oak-finished table and matching chairs. Want a bolder look? Hang a shimmering gold chandelier overhead to light your space in style, then add a large gold-framed mirror to the wall behind to open up space with classic elegance. Rug Size: Runner 2'8" x 8'