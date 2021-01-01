Piper Handwoven Flatweave Cotton Ivory/Navy Blue Area Rug

This handmade area rug has a geometric Ikat pattern that brings a bit of personality (and warmth) to any farmhouse living room or bedroom. It's handwoven from 100% cotton that's made to last, so it's sure to stand up to the occasional spill or dropped plate. Looks aside, it has a low 0.25" pile that's just right for rolling out in high-traffic living rooms or dining spaces prone to occasional spills (like under the kitchen table), plus it won't interrupt swinging doors. Our favorite feature of all? This handmade cotton rug comes in the size of your choice, so you can choose which one works best for your home. Just keep in mind that even though this rug is super sturdy, it performs best when paired with a rug pad to prevent shifting and sliding underfoot. Rug Size: Rectangle 2'3" x 3'9"